An Italian Special Forces soldier uses a spotting scope to mark a target during a sniper range Mar. 6, 2017 in Massaguet, Chad as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 05:57 Photo ID: 3216123 VIRIN: 170306-A-CK226-004 Resolution: 1701x1134 Size: 1.15 MB Location: TD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marksmanship training in Chad during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Terrance Payton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.