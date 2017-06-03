Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

A U.S. Special Forces Soldier observes as a Burkina Faso Soldier practices firing from a kneeling positiion, March 6, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.

Day seven of training soldiers will shoot over 300 live rounds while practicing different shooting techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

