    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4]

    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Special Forces Soldier observes as a Burkina Faso Soldier practices firing from a kneeling positiion, March 6, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.
    Day seven of training soldiers will shoot over 300 live rounds while practicing different shooting techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

