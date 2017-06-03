A U.S. Special Forces Soldier demonstrates a kneeling firing position before a live fire range, March 6, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso Soldiers also practiced firing in seated position, standing position, and practiced turning and firing. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
This work, Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
