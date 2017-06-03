(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 2 of 4]

    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Special Forces Soldier demonstrates a kneeling firing position before a live fire range, March 6, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso Soldiers also practiced firing in seated position, standing position, and practiced turning and firing. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 04:42
    Photo ID: 3216117
    VIRIN: 170306-A-ZF167-010
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    live fire range
    Burkina Faso
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT