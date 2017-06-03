Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

A U.S. Special Operation Forces Soldier instructs a Burkina Faso Soldier on fundamentals of shooting from a seated position at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso March 6, 2017. Burkina Faso Soldiers were instructed on a variety of shooting positions during a live fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler/RELEASED)

