    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 3 of 4]

    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Special Operation Forces Soldier instructs a Burkina Faso Soldier on fundamentals of shooting from a seated position at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso March 6, 2017. Burkina Faso Soldiers were instructed on a variety of shooting positions during a live fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Peter Seidler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

