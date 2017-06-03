A U.S. Special Operation Forces Soldier instructs a Burkina Faso Soldier on fundamentals of shooting from a seated position at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso March 6, 2017. Burkina Faso Soldiers were instructed on a variety of shooting positions during a live fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 04:42
|Photo ID:
|3216114
|VIRIN:
|170306-A-XR613-001
|Resolution:
|4628x3598
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Peter Seidler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT