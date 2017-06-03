Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

U.S. Special Forces Soldiers instructs a Burkina Faso Soldier in a seated position during a live fire range March 6, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.

This years Flintlock has approximately 2,000 personnel from over 20 nations participating in a regional cooperation exercise.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler

