    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 4 of 4]

    Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Special Forces Soldiers instructs a Burkina Faso Soldier in a seated position during a live fire range March 6, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.
    This years Flintlock has approximately 2,000 personnel from over 20 nations participating in a regional cooperation exercise.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Seidler

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 live fire range training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Peter Seidler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

