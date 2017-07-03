(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017

    BURKINA FASO

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    A Burkina Faso Soldier answers questions about training for the audience during the Women's Day Panel at the United States Embassy of Burkina Faso. The length, and type of training involved were just one of the many questions asked by the audience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    TAGS

    International Women's Day
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

