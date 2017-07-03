A Burkina Faso Soldier answers questions about training for the audience during the Women's Day Panel at the United States Embassy of Burkina Faso. The length, and type of training involved were just one of the many questions asked by the audience. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 03:59
|Photo ID:
|3216097
|VIRIN:
|170307-A-ZF167-059
|Resolution:
|3892x2748
|Size:
|967.84 KB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT