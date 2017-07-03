Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017

U.S. Soldiers, Dutch Military Members, and Burkina Faso Soldiers answer questions as part of the Women's Day Panel on March 7 2017 at the United States Embassy of Burkina Faso. Military members were asked questions regarding marriage, children, deployments among other topics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

