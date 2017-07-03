(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 2 of 3]

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017

    BURKINA FASO

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Soldiers, Dutch Military Members, and Burkina Faso Soldiers answer questions as part of the Women's Day Panel on March 7 2017 at the United States Embassy of Burkina Faso. Military members were asked questions regarding marriage, children, deployments among other topics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 03:59
    Photo ID: 3216096
    VIRIN: 170307-A-ZF167-025
    Resolution: 3624x2635
    Size: 908.8 KB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017
    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017
    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    International Women's Day
    Burkina Faso
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT