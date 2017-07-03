Women from the U.S., Netherlands and Burkina Faso Armies shared their military experiences with young adults at the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso on March 7th. The event was a joint effort between the host nation, Western partners and the U.S. Embassy to celebrate International Women's Day. Civil-Military Outreach and Interagency Cooperation are crucial components to Flintlock 2017.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 03:59
|Photo ID:
|3216095
|VIRIN:
|170307-A-ZF167-024
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
