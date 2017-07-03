Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017

Women from the U.S., Netherlands and Burkina Faso Armies shared their military experiences with young adults at the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso on March 7th. The event was a joint effort between the host nation, Western partners and the U.S. Embassy to celebrate International Women's Day. Civil-Military Outreach and Interagency Cooperation are crucial components to Flintlock 2017.

