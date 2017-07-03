(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017

    BURKINA FASO

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Women from the U.S., Netherlands and Burkina Faso Armies shared their military experiences with young adults at the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso on March 7th. The event was a joint effort between the host nation, Western partners and the U.S. Embassy to celebrate International Women's Day. Civil-Military Outreach and Interagency Cooperation are crucial components to Flintlock 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 03:59
    Photo ID: 3216095
    VIRIN: 170307-A-ZF167-024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burkina Faso holds Women's panel during Flintlock 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    International Women's Day
    Burkina Faso
    Women's Day
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

