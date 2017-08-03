(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IV

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom 

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    170308-N-FM530-006
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Scott Peterson assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) draws medication for patient care March 8, 2017. The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 03:30
    Photo ID: 3216084
    VIRIN: 170308-N-FM530-006
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IV [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Brent Pyfrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    IV
    Ship Service
    DC Training
    Firefighting
    Medication
    Press

    LPD 19
    USS Mesa Verde
    amphibious transport dock ship
    BATARG
    Deployment

