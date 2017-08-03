DC Training

170308-N-FM530-021

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Bryce Mackdicken assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) oversees and directs new Sailors on how to properly wear fire-fighting garments during the command's indoctrination class March 8, 2017. The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

