ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) participate in a small-arms gun-shoot. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)
|03.04.2017
This work, Range Qual, by PO2 Brent Pyfrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
