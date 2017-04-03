(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Range Qual

    Range Qual

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom 

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    170304-N-FM530-140
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) participate in a small-arms gun-shoot. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 02:26
    Photo ID: 3216072
    VIRIN: 170304-N-FM530-140
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Qual, by PO2 Brent Pyfrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    LPD 19
    USS Mesa Verde
    amphibious transport dock ship
    BATARG
    Deployment

    • LEAVE A COMMENT