Maj. Gen. Mark Dillon, Pacific Air Forces vice commander, looks out from a UH-1N Iroquois, March 7, 2017, Yokota Air Base, Japan. Dillon’s visit was for the arrival of the Pacific Air Force’s first C-130J Super Hercules to Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 02:05
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Maj. Gen. Dillon’s flight over Yokota [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
