Col. Kenneth Moss, 374th Airlift Wing commander, points out Yokota land marks to Maj. Gen. Mark Dillon, Pacific Air Forces vice commander, from a UH-1N Iroquois, March 7, 2017, Yokota Air Base, Japan. The UH-1N orientation flight offered Dillon a chance to learn more about the base and surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 02:05
|Photo ID:
|3216039
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-EZ530-273
|Resolution:
|5266x3516
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Dillon’s flight over Yokota [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT