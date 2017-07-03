(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Dillon’s flight over Yokota [Image 7 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. Dillon’s flight over Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Mark Dillon, Pacific Air Forces vice commander, looks at Tokyo Tower from a UH-1N Iroquois, March 7, 2017, near down town Tokyo, Japan. The UH-1N orientation flight offered Dillon a chance to learn more about Yokota Air Base and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 02:05
    Photo ID: 3216030
    VIRIN: 170307-F-EZ530-176
    Resolution: 5299x3537
    Size: 13.56 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Dillon’s flight over Yokota [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J Super Hercules
    374th Airlift Wing
    UH-1N Iroquois
    Tokyo Tower

