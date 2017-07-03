(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa Marines recognized for teaching English in community [Image 2 of 3]

    Okinawa Marines recognized for teaching English in community

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lance Cpl. Michael Kleefisch receives a certificate of appreciation from the Nago City Board of Education, at the Uruma City Ishikawa District Community Center, in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2017. The department recognized Kleefisch’s volunteer efforts at the Nago English Camp. Volunteers at the camp spent the majority of their time teaching Okinawan children how to read and write in English. Kleefisch from Athens, Alabama, is a meteorologist with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Marines recognized for teaching English in community [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jonah Baase, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

