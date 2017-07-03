Okinawa Marines recognized for teaching English in community

Lance Cpl. Michael Kleefisch receives a certificate of appreciation from the Nago City Board of Education, at the Uruma City Ishikawa District Community Center, in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2017. The department recognized Kleefisch’s volunteer efforts at the Nago English Camp. Volunteers at the camp spent the majority of their time teaching Okinawan children how to read and write in English. Kleefisch from Athens, Alabama, is a meteorologist with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: ATHENS, AL, US