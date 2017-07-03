(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa Marine, wife awarded for teaching English in community

    Okinawa Marine, wife awarded for teaching English in community

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Sgt. Matthew Kreitzer and Dawn Kreitzer receive a certificate of appreciation from the Nago City Board of Education, at the Uruma City Ishikawa District Community Center, in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2017. The certificate was presented as a thank you for their volunteer efforts during the Nago English Camp. Volunteers at the camp spent the majority of their time teaching Okinawan children how to read and write in English. Sgt. Kreitzer is an imagery analyst with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. The couple hails from Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Marine, wife awarded for teaching English in community [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jonah Baase, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

