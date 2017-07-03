Sgt. Matthew Kreitzer and Dawn Kreitzer receive a certificate of appreciation from the Nago City Board of Education, at the Uruma City Ishikawa District Community Center, in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2017. The certificate was presented as a thank you for their volunteer efforts during the Nago English Camp. Volunteers at the camp spent the majority of their time teaching Okinawan children how to read and write in English. Sgt. Kreitzer is an imagery analyst with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group. The couple hails from Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonah Baase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 02:50 Photo ID: 3216018 VIRIN: 170307-M-bf835-001 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 3.66 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa Marine, wife awarded for teaching English in community [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jonah Baase, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.