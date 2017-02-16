170216-N-IK388-015 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 16, 2017) – Members of the Ladies of the Covenant Praise Team from the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church perform a dance during the Black History Month Celebration held aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads. The event focused on this year’s theme “Success Always Leaves Footprints” and acknowledge contributions of African American activists, innovators and service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stacy M. Atkins Ricks/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 00:26 Photo ID: 3215748 VIRIN: 170216-N-IK388-015 Resolution: 2880x1920 Size: 1.01 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Black History Month Celebration [Image 1 of 131], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.