Area Support Medical Company train to save lives

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 231st Chemical Company, Maryland Army National Guard, begin receiving their first simulated patients in a joint training exercise at Camp Fretterd, Reisterstown, Maryland, March 8, 2017. The 231st along with the 251st Area Support Medical Company, South Carolina Army National Guard are participating in an U.S. Army North validation exercise where they will be setting up a full medical area and completing triage at the casualty collection point. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago)

