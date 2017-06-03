Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard, left, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, prepares to pass the noncommissioned officer sword, to Sgt. Maj. Chad Butts, the incoming sergeant major of MAG-39, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. Pritchard was the driving force behind starting the MAG-39 corporal’s course during his time with the group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:33 Photo ID: 3215130 VIRIN: 170306-M-NZ131-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.03 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing of the sword: sharing the legacy [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Liah Kitchen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.