    Passing of the sword: sharing the legacy [Image 2 of 3]

    Passing of the sword: sharing the legacy

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard, left, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, embraces his family during his relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. Pritchard is slated to take on the role of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing sergeant major in Okinawa, Japan. He relinquished the post of MAG-39 sergeant major to Sgt Maj. Chad Butts, the previous sergeant major of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 3. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:33
    Photo ID: 3215128
    VIRIN: 060317-M-BV291-119
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing of the sword: sharing the legacy [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Liah Kitchen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Passing of the sword: sharing the legacy

