Passing of the sword: sharing the legacy

Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, addresses guests during his relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. Pritchard is slated to take on the role of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing sergeant major in Okinawa, Japan. He relinquished the post of MAG-39 sergeant major to Sgt Maj. Chad Butts, the previous sergeant major of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 3. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark/Released)

