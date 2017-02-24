FORT POLK, Louisiana – Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment conduct patrols during rotation 17-04 at Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos Davis, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 19:09
|Photo ID:
|3215121
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-WV398-006
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Integration & ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
