    Integration & ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation [Image 1 of 6]

    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos Davis 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    FORT POLK, Louisiana – Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment conduct patrols during rotation 17-04 at Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos Davis, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3215121
    VIRIN: 170224-A-WV398-006
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integration & ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Carlos Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation
    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation
    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation
    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation
    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation
    Integration &amp; ‘Warrior’ spirit key during IBCT JRTC Rotation

    25th Infantry Division
    2BCT
    Warrior
    Schofield Barracks
    Warriors
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Warrior Brigade
    2 IBCT
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    2nd Infantry Brigade
    25ID
    2IBCT
    2 Brigade Combat Team
    TJ Holland
    Lugo
    Infantry Brigade
    CSM Holland
    CSM Thomas J. Holland
    Anthony Lugo
    COL Anthony Lugo

