Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats

Nate Tucker, wildlife technician under contract with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, sets fire to dry vegetation during an ongoing prescribed burn at Range 29 on Feb. 22, 2017, on Fort McCoy’s North Post. Prescribed burns, generally, are done in the spring and fall seasons at Fort McCoy because weather conditions are most favorable at those times. Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

