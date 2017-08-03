In honor of Women's History Month, and to highlight the women who contribute to Rapid Global Mobility everyday, we recreated some WWII Women's Airforce Service Pilot photos with aircrew members from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing.

Date Taken: 03.08.2017
Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
This work, Women's History Month, by 2nd Lt. Katherine Miranda