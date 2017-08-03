(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Women's History Month

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Katherine Miranda 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    In honor of Women's History Month, and to highlight the women who contribute to Rapid Global Mobility everyday, we recreated some WWII Women's Airforce Service Pilot photos with aircrew members from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 16:54
    Photo ID: 3214886
    VIRIN: 170308-F-XX000-001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, by 2nd Lt. Katherine Miranda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Stratotanker
    pilot
    KC-135
    Women's History Month
    aviators
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    75th anniversary
    boom operators

