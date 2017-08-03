In honor of Women's History Month, and to highlight the women who contribute to Rapid Global Mobility everyday, we recreated some WWII Women's Airforce Service Pilot photos with aircrew members from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing.
This work, Women's History Month, by 2nd Lt. Katherine Miranda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
