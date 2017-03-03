3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe

RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aerial system operators from Company D, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and fire support and targeting soldiers from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, both units of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, standing with the brigade’s first Shadow launched in Europe at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2017. D Co.’s UAS platoon is integrating its capabilities with 1st Bn. to gear up for major multinational exercises planned for this spring as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

