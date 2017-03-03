(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe [Image 1 of 2]

    3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aerial system operators from Company D, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and fire support and targeting soldiers from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, both units of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, standing with the brigade’s first Shadow launched in Europe at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2017. D Co.’s UAS platoon is integrating its capabilities with 1st Bn. to gear up for major multinational exercises planned for this spring as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 16:38
    Photo ID: 3214884
    VIRIN: 170303-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 70.46 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe
    3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Shadow
    UAS
    Grafenwoehr
    unmanned aerial system
    US Army Europe
    USAREUR
    RQ-7B
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Iron Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT