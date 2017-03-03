RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aerial system operators from Company D, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepare to launch the brigade’s first UAS flight in Europe at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2017. D Co.’s UAS platoon is integrating its capabilities with fire-support elements from the brigade’s 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, to gear up for major multinational exercises planned for this spring as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 16:38 Photo ID: 3214881 VIRIN: 170303-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 101.37 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 ABCT conducts first Shadow flights in Europe [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.