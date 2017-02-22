(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats [Image 4 of 19]

    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Smoke and fire rise as dry vegetation burns during an ongoing prescribed burn at Range 29 on Feb. 22, 2017, on Fort McCoy’s North Post. Prescribed burns, generally, are done in the spring and fall seasons at Fort McCoy because weather conditions are most favorable at those times. Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 16:56
    Photo ID: 3214880
    VIRIN: 170222-A-OK556-1411
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats [Image 1 of 19], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats
    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy uses prescribed burns to cut wildfire risk, improve habitats

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT