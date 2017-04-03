(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Working to form a More Perfect Union

    Working to form a More Perfect Union

    ORLANDO FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Maj. Dianna Pegeuese 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, commanding general, 143d ESC, delivers remarks as the guest speaker for the 5th Annual Orlando Rocks for Veterans ceremony to celebrate Woman’s History Month, Mar. 4 in Orlando, Fla. Kotulich reflected on the achievements of women throughout the history of our Armed Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 15:20
    Photo ID: 3214578
    VIRIN: 170304-A-OJ074-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 247.17 KB
    Location: ORLANDO FLORIDA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working to form a More Perfect Union, by MAJ Dianna Pegeuese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    143dESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT