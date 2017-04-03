U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, commanding general, 143d ESC, delivers remarks as the guest speaker for the 5th Annual Orlando Rocks for Veterans ceremony to celebrate Woman’s History Month, Mar. 4 in Orlando, Fla. Kotulich reflected on the achievements of women throughout the history of our Armed Forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 15:20 Photo ID: 3214578 VIRIN: 170304-A-OJ074-001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 247.17 KB Location: ORLANDO FLORIDA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working to form a More Perfect Union, by MAJ Dianna Pegeuese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.