A KC-10 Extender from the 76th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., refuels an F-22 Raptor over the Florida coast March 7, 2017. The F-22 is assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The 514th, in conjunction with the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in Crisis mobilization exercise Response '17 at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Miss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 15:16 Photo ID: 3214536 VIRIN: 170307-F-AL508-053 Resolution: 5249x3500 Size: 5.38 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling the fight [Image 1 of 31], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.