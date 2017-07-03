(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fueling the fight [Image 19 of 31]

    Fueling the fight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    A KC-10 Extender from the 76th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., refuels an F-22 Raptor over the Florida coast March 7, 2017. The F-22 is assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The 514th, in conjunction with the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in Crisis mobilization exercise Response '17 at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Miss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 15:17
    Photo ID: 3214523
    VIRIN: 170307-F-AL508-026
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the fight [Image 1 of 31], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

