Eileen Rodriguez, McChord Field airfield manager, smiles for a photo Feb. 21, 2017, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Rodriguez has served at McChord since 2004, and is a cancer survivor, who attributes her healing to the strong support she received from her squadron members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jacob Jimenez)

This work, Veteran survives cancer with help from Wingmen, by SrA Jacob Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.