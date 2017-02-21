(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Veteran survives cancer with help from Wingmen

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Jimenez 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Eileen Rodriguez, McChord Field airfield manager, smiles for a photo Feb. 21, 2017, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Rodriguez has served at McChord since 2004, and is a cancer survivor, who attributes her healing to the strong support she received from her squadron members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jacob Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 13:49
    Photo ID: 3214098
    VIRIN: 170221-F-YM882-020
    Resolution: 3600x2484
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran survives cancer with help from Wingmen, by SrA Jacob Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Veteran
    Wingman
    Cancer surviver

