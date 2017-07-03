2nd MLG commends NCOs of the Quarter

Sergeant Taliah Terrack powers through a kick during physical training with Brig. Gen. David Maxwell at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 7, 2017. The Marines and Sailors invited to the event were awarded Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter and earned a morale-boosting morning of footgolf. Terrack is with 2nd Medical Battalion and Maxwell is the commander for 2nd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

