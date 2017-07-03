Sergeant Taliah Terrack powers through a kick during physical training with Brig. Gen. David Maxwell at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 7, 2017. The Marines and Sailors invited to the event were awarded Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter and earned a morale-boosting morning of footgolf. Terrack is with 2nd Medical Battalion and Maxwell is the commander for 2nd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 13:38
|Photo ID:
|3214039
|VIRIN:
|170307-M-IH158-111
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG commends NCOs of the Quarter [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Ashley Lawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT