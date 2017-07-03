(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd MLG commends NCOs of the Quarter [Image 1 of 4]

    2nd MLG commends NCOs of the Quarter

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley Lawson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Sergeant Taliah Terrack powers through a kick during physical training with Brig. Gen. David Maxwell at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 7, 2017. The Marines and Sailors invited to the event were awarded Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter and earned a morale-boosting morning of footgolf. Terrack is with 2nd Medical Battalion and Maxwell is the commander for 2nd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3214039
    VIRIN: 170307-M-IH158-111
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG commends NCOs of the Quarter [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Ashley Lawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fun
    award
    pt
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    reward
    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
    Brigadier General David Maxwell
    footgolf

