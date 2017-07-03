(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Emerald Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6]

    Emerald Warrior 2017

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Airman Ashley Williams 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II with the 9th Special Operations Squadron approaches a KC-135R Stratotanker with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, for refueling during a training sortie in support of Emerald Warrior 17 March 7, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashley Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 12:23
    Photo ID: 3213924
    VIRIN: 170307-Z-ZR693-0165
    Resolution: 4820x3443
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Emerald Warrior 2017
    Emerald Warrior 2017
    Emerald Warrior 2017
    Emerald Warrior 2017
    Emerald Warrior 2017
    Emerald Warrior 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Hurlburt Field
    DoD
    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    PJ
    Pararescue
    Combat Controller
    SOF
    Special Operations
    Special Tactics
    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    KC-135
    Emerald Warrior
    Special Operations Forces
    CV-22 Osprey
    CCT
    Florida
    AFSOC
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    HALO
    MC-130 Combat Talon II
    Spooky
    AC-130U
    Air Force Special Operations
    MC-130J
    High Altitude Low Opening
    OHANG
    121 ARW
    Irregular Warfare Exercise
    AC-130W
    Joint Partners
    EW 17
    Air Commando IIs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT