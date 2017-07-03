A U.S. Air Force AC-130U Spooky with the 4th Special Operations Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, for refueling during a training sortie in support of Emerald Warrior 17 March 7, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashley Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 12:23 Photo ID: 3213907 VIRIN: 170307-Z-ZR693-0222 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 26.27 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.