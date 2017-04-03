1-8 IN reaches out to Romanian communities

Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, take a cultural tour of Constanta, Romania, led by local youth scouts on March 4, 2017. The battalion has emphasized community outreach as it participates in Atlantic Resolve to collectively train with Romanian Defense Forces and strengthen the credible deterrent capabilities available in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Jolley, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

