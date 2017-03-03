(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-8 IN reaches out to Romanian communities

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, an automations clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, gives a poetry lesson and reading to students from Ovidius University of Constanta in Constanta, Romania, March 3, 2017. Soldiers from 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., have emphasized community outreach while participating in Atlantic Resolve to collectively train with Romanian Defense Forces and strengthen the credible deterrent capabilities available in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Jolley, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-8 IN reaches out to Romanian communities [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Romania
    4th Infantry Division
    community outreach
    1st Battalion
    8th Infantry Regiment
    Constanta
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    Iron Strong

    • LEAVE A COMMENT