1-8 IN reaches out to Romanian communities

Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, an automations clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, gives a poetry lesson and reading to students from Ovidius University of Constanta in Constanta, Romania, March 3, 2017. Soldiers from 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., have emphasized community outreach while participating in Atlantic Resolve to collectively train with Romanian Defense Forces and strengthen the credible deterrent capabilities available in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Jolley, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

