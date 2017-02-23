CMSAF visits Peterson

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright takes a question

from Senior Master Sgt. Keith Long at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on

Feb. 23, 2017. The chief master sergeant of the Air Force held a roundtable

discussion with senior master sergeants who have been selected for promotion

to chief master sergeant at the Air Force Space Command Chief Master

Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. Long is assigned to the 45th Security

Forces Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S Air Force photo by

Dave Grim)

Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US