Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright takes a question
from Senior Master Sgt. Keith Long at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on
Feb. 23, 2017. The chief master sergeant of the Air Force held a roundtable
discussion with senior master sergeants who have been selected for promotion
to chief master sergeant at the Air Force Space Command Chief Master
Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. Long is assigned to the 45th Security
Forces Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S Air Force photo by
Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 11:49
|Photo ID:
|3213826
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-WA228-949
|Resolution:
|2781x1848
|Size:
|806.12 KB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits Peterson [Image 1 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
