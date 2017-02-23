(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMSAF Wright [Image 2 of 3]

    CMSAF Wright

    CO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by David Grim 

    Air Force Space Command

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright takes questions
    from senior master sergeants who have been selected for promotion to chief
    master sergeant at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on Feb. 23, 2017. The
    chief master sergeant of the Air Force shared leadership advice and
    discussed current issues as part of the Air Force Space Command Chief Master
    Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Grim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 11:49
    Photo ID: 3213825
    VIRIN: 170223-F-WA228-882
    Resolution: 2268x1815
    Size: 554.51 KB
    Location: CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Wright [Image 1 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

