Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright takes questions
from senior master sergeants who have been selected for promotion to chief
master sergeant at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on Feb. 23, 2017. The
chief master sergeant of the Air Force shared leadership advice and
discussed current issues as part of the Air Force Space Command Chief Master
Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 11:49
|Photo ID:
|3213825
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-WA228-882
|Resolution:
|2268x1815
|Size:
|554.51 KB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMSAF Wright [Image 1 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT