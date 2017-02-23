Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright takes questions

from senior master sergeants who have been selected for promotion to chief

master sergeant at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on Feb. 23, 2017. The

chief master sergeant of the Air Force shared leadership advice and

discussed current issues as part of the Air Force Space Command Chief Master

Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Grim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 11:49 Photo ID: 3213825 VIRIN: 170223-F-WA228-882 Resolution: 2268x1815 Size: 554.51 KB Location: CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Wright [Image 1 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.