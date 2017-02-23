(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMSAF Wright visits Peterson [Image 3 of 3]

    CMSAF Wright visits Peterson

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by David Grim 

    Air Force Space Command

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, along with Chief
    Master Sergeant Brendan I. Criswell, Air Force Space Command command chief,
    takes questions from senior master sergeants who have been selected for
    promotion to chief master sergeant at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on
    Feb. 23, 2017. The chief master sergeant of the Air Force shared leadership
    advice and discussed current issues as part of the Air Force Space Command
    Chief Master Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 11:49
    Photo ID: 3213824
    VIRIN: 170223-F-WA228-703
    Resolution: 3696x1751
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Wright visits Peterson [Image 1 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CMSAF visits Peterson
    CMSAF Wright
    CMSAF Wright visits Peterson

    CMSAF
    Space
    Peterson
    Air force

