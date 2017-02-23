Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, along with Chief
Master Sergeant Brendan I. Criswell, Air Force Space Command command chief,
takes questions from senior master sergeants who have been selected for
promotion to chief master sergeant at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado on
Feb. 23, 2017. The chief master sergeant of the Air Force shared leadership
advice and discussed current issues as part of the Air Force Space Command
Chief Master Sergeants and Spouses Orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 11:49
|Photo ID:
|3213824
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-WA228-703
|Resolution:
|3696x1751
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMSAF Wright visits Peterson [Image 1 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT