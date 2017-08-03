(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    International Womens Day

    GERMANY

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Hutchison 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Tiara Guerrero, an aircraft powerplant repairer with B Company, Eagle 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, joined the Army two years ago in a predominately male career. But in a results-based career like the Army, size or gender don't matter- results do. Guerrero said being a woman and being small compels her to try even harder.
    "Women constantly have to prove themselves in their [military occupational speciality] and elsewhere," said Guerrero. "I've worked hard to be proficient with rifles. I want to set the standard."
    She is anticipating a promotion board soon here in Illesheim Germany, and she is confident she will succeed.
    "I enjoy the Army. It's something I'm really good at."

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 10:21
    Photo ID: 3213407
    VIRIN: 170308-A-QL991-029
    Resolution: 4775x3429
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Womens Day, by SFC Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    leader
    equality
    Army
    Womens Day

    • LEAVE A COMMENT