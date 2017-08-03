International Womens Day

Spc. Tiara Guerrero, an aircraft powerplant repairer with B Company, Eagle 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, joined the Army two years ago in a predominately male career. But in a results-based career like the Army, size or gender don't matter- results do. Guerrero said being a woman and being small compels her to try even harder.

"Women constantly have to prove themselves in their [military occupational speciality] and elsewhere," said Guerrero. "I've worked hard to be proficient with rifles. I want to set the standard."

She is anticipating a promotion board soon here in Illesheim Germany, and she is confident she will succeed.

"I enjoy the Army. It's something I'm really good at."

