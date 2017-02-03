DOUALA, Cameroon (March 1, 2017) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 undergo explosive ordnance disposal training taught by U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technicians and members of the Cameroon Presidential guard, army and navy in Douala, Cameroon, March 1, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Alyssa Westrich)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 09:04
|Photo ID:
|3213292
|VIRIN:
|170301-N-GU700-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|DOUALA, CM
This work, NMCB 1 EOD Training in Cameroon, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
