NMCB 1 EOD Training in Cameroon

DOUALA, Cameroon (March 1, 2017) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 undergo explosive ordnance disposal training taught by U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technicians and members of the Cameroon Presidential guard, army and navy in Douala, Cameroon, March 1, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Alyssa Westrich)

