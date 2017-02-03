(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 EOD Training in Cameroon

    NMCB 1 EOD Training in Cameroon

    DOUALA, CAMEROON

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    DOUALA, Cameroon (March 1, 2017) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 undergo explosive ordnance disposal training taught by U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technicians and members of the Cameroon Presidential guard, army and navy in Douala, Cameroon, March 1, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Alyssa Westrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 09:04
    Photo ID: 3213292
    VIRIN: 170301-N-GU700-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: DOUALA, CM 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 EOD Training in Cameroon, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

