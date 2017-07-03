(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands

    KWAJALEIN, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 7, 2017) From the left, Construction Electrician 2nd Class Junior Jean Baptiste, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Steelworker 3rd Class Joshua Loria, from Jekyll Island, Georgia, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, drill holes into a concrete slab for a rehabilitation project in Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 4, 2017. NMCB 1 is rehabilitating 3 houses in Kwajalein Atoll for military and civilian families. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 08:55
    Photo ID: 3213281
    VIRIN: 170307-N-RT993-007
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: KWAJALEIN, MH 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

