NMCB 1 Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands

KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 7, 2017) From the left, Construction Electrician 2nd Class Junior Jean Baptiste, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Steelworker 3rd Class Joshua Loria, from Jekyll Island, Georgia, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, drill holes into a concrete slab for a rehabilitation project in Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 4, 2017. NMCB 1 is rehabilitating 3 houses in Kwajalein Atoll for military and civilian families. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters/Released)

