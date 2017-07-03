Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 08:47 Photo ID: 3213270 VIRIN: 170307-F-NW499-001 Resolution: 469x656 Size: 91.82 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFRL researcher named International Society for Optics and Photonics fellow, by Donna Lindner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.