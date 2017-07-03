Dr. Dean Evans, Advanced Development Team Leader, in the Photonics Materials Branch, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, will be formally named a SPIE Fellow in an upcoming ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 08:47
|Photo ID:
|3213270
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-NW499-001
|Resolution:
|469x656
|Size:
|91.82 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFRL researcher named International Society for Optics and Photonics fellow, by Donna Lindner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFRL researcher named International Society for Optics and Photonics fellow
LEAVE A COMMENT