Various photos from the Women’s Leadership Forum, hosted by Special Operations Command Africa and facilitated by the U.S. Embassy and Spirit of America, in N'Djamena, Chad on Mar. 7, 2017, as part of Flintlock ’17. This leadership discussion forum was led by Chadian women from across the spectrum of employment to address Chadian challenges and opportunities. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Location: TD This work, Women's Leadership Forum held in N'Djamena, Chad [Image 1 of 15], by SGT Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.