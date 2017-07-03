Women's Leadership Forum held in N'djamena, Chad

Special Operations Command Africa hosted its first Women’s Leadership Forum on the eve of International Women’s Day in N'Djamena, Chad, Mar. 7, 2017, as a part of Exercise Flintlock 2017. This leadership discussion forum was led by Chadian women from across the spectrum of employment to address Chadian challenges and opportunities, and was facilitated by the U.S. Embassy and Spirit of America. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa.

