CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training

DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Eric Duncan, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, teaches Marines with 4th Platoon, Company C, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, the importance of what to do if an improvised explosive device is detected during IED detection training aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. The class taught Marines the basics on how to find, and what to do if an IED Is detected. Duncan is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

