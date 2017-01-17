(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training [Image 2 of 4]

    CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) U.S. Marines with 4th Platoon, Company C, 1st Bn., 4th Marines use a combat explosive detector to locate simulated improvised explosive devices during counter IED training aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. The CED detects any sort of metal buried in the ground to alert Marines to the possibility of explosives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

