CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training

DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) U.S. Marines with 4th Platoon, Company C, 1st Bn., 4th Marines use a combat explosive detector to locate simulated improvised explosive devices during counter IED training aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. The CED detects any sort of metal buried in the ground to alert Marines to the possibility of explosives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

Date Taken: 01.17.2017