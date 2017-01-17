CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training

DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Robtavia Almore, a landing support specialist, pulls a simulated casualty on a stretcher during a combat lifesaver class aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. 2017. The stretcher is designed for use in rough terrain and has the capability of being carried by multiple or a single Marine. Almore is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

