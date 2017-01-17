DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Robtavia Almore, a landing support specialist, pulls a simulated casualty on a stretcher during a combat lifesaver class aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. 2017. The stretcher is designed for use in rough terrain and has the capability of being carried by multiple or a single Marine. Almore is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 07:06
|Photo ID:
|3213148
|VIRIN:
|170117-M-KJ317-057
|Resolution:
|3785x2523
|Size:
|948.63 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
