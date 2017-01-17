CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training

DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) A U.S. Marine applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a combat lifesaver class aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. The course was designed as a refresher course for Marines, to reinforce basic lifesaving actions, such as moving a casualty, applying a tourniquet and applying a splint. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

