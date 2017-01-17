DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) A U.S. Marine applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a combat lifesaver class aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. The course was designed as a refresher course for Marines, to reinforce basic lifesaving actions, such as moving a casualty, applying a tourniquet and applying a splint. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 07:06
|Photo ID:
|3213140
|VIRIN:
|170117-M-KJ317-015
|Resolution:
|4491x2994
|Size:
|925.36 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
This work, CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
