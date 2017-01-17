(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training [Image 4 of 4]

    CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI, Africa (Jan. 17, 2017) A U.S. Marine applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a combat lifesaver class aboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan 17. The course was designed as a refresher course for Marines, to reinforce basic lifesaving actions, such as moving a casualty, applying a tourniquet and applying a splint. The Marine is with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 07:06
    Photo ID: 3213140
    VIRIN: 170117-M-KJ317-015
    Resolution: 4491x2994
    Size: 925.36 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USMC
    Camp Lemonnier
    11th MEU
    Marines
    CLB-11

