    Okinawa Information Exchange [Image 2 of 4]

    Okinawa Information Exchange

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson and U.S. Consul General Mr. Joel Ehrendreich, spoke with approximately 18 Okinawan and mainland Japan media representatives to answer questions concerning the purpose and reach of the new Okinawa Orientation Overview brief given to newcomers, the actions taken to advance the U.S. and Japanese alliance, and flight policies set in place for U.S. military aircraft operating in and around Okinawa. The media round table was held on March 8, 2017, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Nicholson, from Toronto, Canada is the commanding general for III Marine Expeditionary Force. Ehrendreich, from Blah, Blah, is the consul general at the U.S. Consulate, Naha. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Information Exchange [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

